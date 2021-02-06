Wisconsin sheriff: Man killed 2 before he was shot by deputy

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s office says a man who forced his way into two homes in the town of Kewaskum earlier this week fatally shot two men in their 70s with their own guns before he was killed in a shootout with a deputy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old West Bend man crashed a stolen car.

He then forced his way into a nearby residence and assaulted an elderly couple.

The 72-year-old man got a handgun for protection but was overpowered and shot.

The suspect went to another house and used a shotgun in that home to shoot a 77-year-old man.

The suspect then exchanged fire with a deputy and was shot. Officials say the man did not know his victims.

