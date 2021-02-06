Advertisement

Wisconsin sheriff: Man killed 2 before he was shot by deputy

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening in Twin Falls.(AP File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s office says a man who forced his way into two homes in the town of Kewaskum earlier this week fatally shot two men in their 70s with their own guns before he was killed in a shootout with a deputy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old West Bend man crashed a stolen car.

He then forced his way into a nearby residence and assaulted an elderly couple.

The 72-year-old man got a handgun for protection but was overpowered and shot.

The suspect went to another house and used a shotgun in that home to shoot a 77-year-old man.

The suspect then exchanged fire with a deputy and was shot. Officials say the man did not know his victims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

The Columbia County Sheriff recognized the Rockford woman who helped capture the escaped inmates.
Columbia Co. gives award to Rockford shelter owner who helped catch inmates
Rockford woman presented with citizen's award
Rockford woman presented with citizen's award
File image
Woman dies after Milwaukee house fire; no working alarms
An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
New Iowa Co. vaccine clinic will become largest in the county