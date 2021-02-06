Advertisement

Woman dies after Milwaukee house fire; no working alarms

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A woman has died after a house fire in Milwaukee, and one member of the city’s Common Council said there were no working smoke alarms on the property.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said it is investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman who was pulled from the fire Friday and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said the fire also injured three others.

She said there were no working smoke alarms and firefighters will go door-to-door in the neighborhood to check for working alarms and install new ones if needed.

