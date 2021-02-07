Aaron Rodgers acceptance speech; Is he engaged?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his 2020 NFL MVP acceptance speech Saturday night, Aaron Rodgers commented on the craziness of the year, including that he was engaged.

Rodgers took time to thank his teammates and his fiancé.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped. A plan for very little fans or no fans the entire season. I got engaged. And I played some of the best football in my career.”

#Packers Aaron Rodgers' acceptance speech for the 2020 NFL MVP



"Speak things to life. Manifest the desires of your heart. Question everything. And spread love and positivity."



Also, Rodgers apparently got engaged 😂 pic.twitter.com/QI99od7Hkv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers says this just three days after rumors emerged that he is dating Shailene Woodley.

