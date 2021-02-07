Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers acceptance speech; Is he engaged?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his 2020 NFL MVP acceptance speech Saturday night, Aaron Rodgers commented on the craziness of the year, including that he was engaged.

Rodgers took time to thank his teammates and his fiancé.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped. A plan for very little fans or no fans the entire season. I got engaged. And I played some of the best football in my career.”

Aaron Rodgers says this just three days after rumors emerged that he is dating Shailene Woodley.

