Aaron Rodgers wins 2020 NFL MVP

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six years removed from his second NFL MVP season, Aaron Rodger’s renaissance is complete as the Green Bay Packers quarterback has once again been named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Rodgers is now the sixth player in NFL history to win league MVP three times. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Jim Brown and Brett Favre are the five others.

Six years removed from his 2014 performance, Rodgers didn’t put together an encore performance, but rewrote what 37-year-old NFL quarterbacks are capable of.

Over the last six games of the season, Rodgers completed 75.9% of his passes for 1,410 yards, 19 touchdowns, one interception and a 133.1 passer rating on his way to finishing with a 70.7% completion percentage, 48 touchdown passes, 4,299 yards and a passer rating of 121.5 while tossing just five interceptions.

The lifetime Packers quarterback set career highs in touchdown passes and completion percentage while his passer rating was .5 off his career-high set in 2011 which was his first MVP season.

In his second year under Matt LaFleur’s system, Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in seven games this season and earned a passer rating of 124 or better in 10 different times.

Rodgers also became the third player in NFL history to lead the league in passing touchdowns while throwing the fewest interceptions. Tom Brady had. 36/4 split in 2010 and Johnny Unitas had a 19/7 ratio in 1958.

Rodgers’ reawakening of his elite game coincides with his recreation of his mental approach to the game and life

Give this a listen: Aaron Rodgers spoke for almost 3 minutes on why this season feels like destiny.



"I really strongly believe in speaking things to life... a positive wave can be so powerful. I feel like we have that wave building."#GoPackGo @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/tHnnHZ4oct — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 17, 2021

A visually happier Rodgers has commented time and time again how this is the happiest he’s ever been playing the game and that’s because of the positivity inside the Packers locker room that radiates from player to player.

Davante Adams when asked about Aaron Rodgers making one last case for MVP



"MVP should be locked up. There's nothing else to be really talked about." pic.twitter.com/OIohfLUQQX — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 4, 2021

At 37-years-old and in his 16th year in the league, Aaron Rodgers has rewritten how to mentally and physically attack the game while once again reaffirming his future as a first ballot Hall of Fame player.

