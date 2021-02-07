Advertisement

DHS: Two dead, 61 hospitalized due to COVID-19

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show two more are dead and 61 more are hospitlaized due to COVID-19.

With Sunday’s numbers accounted for, Wisconsin has seen a total of 6,054 COVID-related deaths and 24,885 hospitalizations. Hospitals are reportedly at 79 percent capacity.

DHS recorded 4,527 virus tests Sunday, with 671 people testing positive and 3,856 testing negative.

The latest data on vaccien distribution indicates more than 160,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series. DHS numbers show over 760,000 vaccines have been administered in the state.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “high” level of case activity. Buffalo county is seeing a “critically high” case activity level at this time, with the rest of Wisconsin counties being categorized as “very high” or “high.”

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 549,826, according to DHS.

