Former Packer Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson holds up the Vince...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating the Packers' 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL football's Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas. Woodson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packer, Charles Woodson has achieved football’s highest honor by being elected to the Pro Football of Fame as a first ballot member.

Woodson is the first member of the Pakcers Super Bowl XLV team to be enshrined into Canton.

Woodson spent 18 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Green Bay Packers and the other 11 with the Oakland Raiders. Woodson totaled 38 interceptions, six fumble recoveries and ten defensive touchdowns along with 467 tackles.

Over his career, Woodson finished with 65 interceptions, 18 fumble recoveries, 13 touchdowns and 1,220 tackles.

Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four time first-team All-Pro, four time second-team All-Pro whle earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year hoonrs in 2009 and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998.

Woodson also led the NFL in interceptions twice while also winning the Heisman trophy during his days playing at Michigan.

