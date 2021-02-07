Former Packer Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packer, Charles Woodson has achieved football’s highest honor by being elected to the Pro Football of Fame as a first ballot member.

Woodson is the first member of the Pakcers Super Bowl XLV team to be enshrined into Canton.

Woodson spent 18 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Green Bay Packers and the other 11 with the Oakland Raiders. Woodson totaled 38 interceptions, six fumble recoveries and ten defensive touchdowns along with 467 tackles.

Over his career, Woodson finished with 65 interceptions, 18 fumble recoveries, 13 touchdowns and 1,220 tackles.

Charles Woodson's reaction to finding out he's been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of the best things you'll see today. First ballot. pic.twitter.com/QTgmyALnnv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 7, 2021

Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four time first-team All-Pro, four time second-team All-Pro whle earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year hoonrs in 2009 and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998.

Woodson also led the NFL in interceptions twice while also winning the Heisman trophy during his days playing at Michigan.

