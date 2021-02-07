Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is proposing the state legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.

On Sunday morning, the governor’s office announced he would include the proposal in his upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget. In a statement, he compared it the coming proposal to the regulations in neighboring Illinois and Michigan.

“Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites,” Evers said.

The Evers Administration is arguing that legalizing marijuana will increase revenue, create jobs, and ease the burden on the criminal justice system.

The governor’s office estimated legalization would raise more than $165 million per year in revenue, starting in the second year of the budget.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin—just like we do already with alcohol—ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” said Gov. Evers added.

Currently, both recreational and medicinal marijuana are illegal in Wisconsin.

Under the governor’s plan, certain caps would remain on the possession or sale of marijuana:

Individuals would need to be 21 years old to buy marijuana;

All sales to minors would be prohibited;

Wisconsin residents would be allowed to posses up to two ounces of marijuana and up to six plants for personal use;

People who do not live in Wisconsin would not be allowed to possess more than a quarter ounce of it.

The proposal would also require any marijuana processor or microbusiness that operates as a processor to produce a usable product using marijuana grown outside of Wisconsin.

