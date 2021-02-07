Home, garage, vehicles lost in Beloit residential fire

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A home, garage and vehicles are considered a total loss by law enformcemet after a residential fire in the Town of Beloit Saturday evening.

The Town of Beloit and City of Beloit Fire Departments, as well as an Aerial Truck from the City of Janesville Fire Department, responded to a home on E. Valley Road for an attached garage fire just before 4 p.m.

According to a Facebook post all occupants of the house made it out safely, but when crews arrived, the garage was completely engulfed in flames and the fire was extending into the house.

In addition to the cold weather creating difficult conditions, crews also faced limited road access and reduced water supply due to no hydrants in the area. According to the Facebook post crews were on scene over six hours.

The house, garage and vehicles are considered a total loss and damage estimates are over $200,000.

Authorities say no firefighters were injured and there were no injuries to civilians or pets. After the initial investigation the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

