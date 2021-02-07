Advertisement

Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Michigan are reporting the death of a man in a explosion that occurred during a baby shower.

A small cannon device was fired in the backyard of a home in Gaines Township on Saturday by the homeowner.

The cannon blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified 26-year-old Hartland man who was standing nearby. Authorities say the man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died of his injuries.

The explosion also damaged three vehicles. Michigan State Police and the Gaines Township Fire Department are investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

.
MPD: Thief rips purse from victim, escapes in stolen vehicle
House fire
Home, garage, vehicles lost in Beloit residential fire
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerously cold wind chills Sunday morning