MPD: Thief rips purse from victim, escapes in stolen vehicle

.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they are investigating after a thief ripped a purse from a victim’s hand on Madison’s west side.

Police responded to 255 Junction Rd. just after 11:00 a.m Sunday.

The victim was walking across the parking lot when a suspect jumped out of a stolen vehicle and ripped a purse from the victim’s left hand, according to an incident report. Police say the victim was injured.

The suspect then re-entered the stolen vehicle and escaped.

