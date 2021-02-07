Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Minnesota end Border Battle weekend with a tie

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Minnesota end their final Border Battle weekend of the season with the worst feeling for either team, a tie.

After the Badgers took a 2-0 lead 14 minutes into the second period, Minnesota went on a two-goal run to end regulation and send the game into OT. With no goals scored in 3-on-3, both teams went to a shootout with Minnesota taking the extra point after winning the shootout 1-0.

Sophie Shirley and Maddi Wheeler both scored a goal for UW while Abigail Boreen and Grace Zumwinkle scored for Minnesota, with Zumwinkle’s goal salvaging a tie for the Gophers.

Wisconsin still owns a 3-0-1 record over Minnesota this season and will wrap up their final home series against Bemidji State next Friday and Saturday at La Bahn Arena.

