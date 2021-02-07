Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Rutgers in weekend series

Grace Loberg total 14 points in Badgers sixth win of the season
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball continues their dominant start to 2021 with a 3-0 win over Rutgers, 24-12, 25-11, 25-21.

Grace Loberg finished with 10 kills, 3 aces and 8 digs as the Badgers have dropped just one set over their 19 played so far this season.

Sydney Hilley followed up a 30 assist night on Friday with 29 assists on Saturday while earning 8 digs herself.

No. 1 Wisconsin will be back on the road for its next two series when they face Indiana next week then Michigan State the following week.

