No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Rutgers in weekend series
Grace Loberg total 14 points in Badgers sixth win of the season
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball continues their dominant start to 2021 with a 3-0 win over Rutgers, 24-12, 25-11, 25-21.
Grace Loberg finished with 10 kills, 3 aces and 8 digs as the Badgers have dropped just one set over their 19 played so far this season.
Sydney Hilley followed up a 30 assist night on Friday with 29 assists on Saturday while earning 8 digs herself.
No. 1 Wisconsin will be back on the road for its next two series when they face Indiana next week then Michigan State the following week.
