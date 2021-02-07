Starting out the Week Below-Zero; Watching for a Few Flurries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The arctic chill set in across southern Wisconsin on Sunday. Morning lows dipped to around -15°F in Madison. Wind Chills were even colder. Clouds rolled into the southern Badger state later Sunday. Snow flurries were noted in portions of central Illinois. While snowfall is not anticipated tonight, a few flurries may brush the State Line Monday afternoon.

Low temperatures will once again plummet to below-zero readings Monday morning. Wind chills will fall to between -10 and -20 degrees. While the area has been left out of any Wind Chill Advisory, the temperatures are still dangerous and require proper layering. Highs will climb to around 5°F Monday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Another clipper system will trigger snow flurries across portions of the Midwest. A few of those flurries may make their way to the State Line and SE Wisconsin. A trace/dusting is possible.

The upper-level pattern flattens out Tuesday & Wednesday - leaving quiet, yet chilly weather over Madison. Highs will top out in the upper-single-digits and lower teens. Sunshine will mix in with a few clouds.

Models disagree on the handling of the pattern towards next weekend. After another chance for a few flurries on Thursday, we may be looking at yet another shot of cold air. For now, highs next Saturday & Sunday top out in the single-digits -- well below normal. Expect the cold trend to continue through next weekend. However, if models lean towards another arctic outbreak, temperatures may be adjusted downward. Severe wind chills could be in order. Stay tuned!

