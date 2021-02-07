The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game

(AP) - More than the youth of Patrick Mahomes or the agelessness of Tom Brady, the most compelling story surrounding this year’s Super Bowl was that it was happening at all.

It took nearly 1 million COVID tests, thousands of Zoom meetings and an untold amount of flexibility for the NFL to not miss a single of the 269 regular-season and postseason games amid a worldwide pandemic.

Game number 269, the Super Bowl, will be a fascinating matchup of young (Mahomes) vs. old (Brady) - the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is to be played in a one-third-full stadium and with millions of fingers crossed around the country.

The NFL and society are hoping the big game won’t turn into the mother of super-spreader events.

