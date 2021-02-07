The Wonders of Physics turns annual show into online competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wonders of Physics show, like many other annual events, is canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Organizers still want interested scientists to take part in the physics fun.

The Wonders of Physics is asking for two-minute video submissions demonstrating a physics concept.

Mike Randall of The Physics Experience says this could be a fun, educational project for families during this period of social distancing.

The deadline to submit is June 30, 2021.

