WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerously cold wind chills Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are waking up to by far the coldest temperatures so far this winter. Low temperatures Sunday morning are ranging from -10 to -15 degrees. A west to northwest wind at 5-10 mph is adding a BIG wind chill factor. Wind chills could be as low as -30 degrees. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Sunday morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area until noon Sunday. Make sure to layer up and coverup as much exposed skin as possible if you are going to spend any amount of time outside Sunday morning. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Wind Chill Forecast & Frostbite Times (WMTV NBC15)

Frostbite First Aid (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday is going to be the coldest day so far this winter. High temperatures will could struggle to hit 0 degrees. Subzero wind chills are expected throughout the day. The warmest wind chills will get Sunday afternoon will be -10 degrees. Sunday will start out mostly sunny, then clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Fortunately, it’s not going to be as cold. Overnight lows will range from -10 to -5 degrees. Wind chills will be as low as -20 degrees. A weak clipper system will mover through tonight into Monday. This system will bring in the chance of snow flurries, but no accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

Low Temperatures Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will another bitterly cold day. High temperatures will only be in the single-digits. With a light wind, wind chills should be about the same as the actual air temperature. Another storm system will pass just south of the area Monday afternoon. This system could bring in another chance of light snow or snow flurries Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Most of the area won’t have to worry about any snowfall accumulations or travel impacts. Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected along the WI-IL state line. This is where maybe an inch of light, fluffy snow will be possible.

Snowfall Forecast Sunday Night - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the week looks cold. Expect high temperatures to be in the single-digits and lows to be subzero. Every day in the extended forecast is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

First Alert Days (WMTV NBC15)

There will also be the potential for more snow towards the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.