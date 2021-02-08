Advertisement

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Plover

One man died at the scene
Police respond to Plover shooting
Police respond to Plover shooting(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

According to a news release, when officers arrived on the scene around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, they discovered five people with injuries. Two men were found to have gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. Two men and a woman were said to have injuries from an altercation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting the Plover Police Department.

The scene is active, however, police say there is no danger to the public. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Plover is about 115 miles north of Madison.

