16% of Madison Spring Primary absentee ballots issued have been returned

The Madison Clerk's Office reports hiring more than 6,000 poll workers for the Nov. 3 election,...
The Madison Clerk's Office reports hiring more than 6,000 poll workers for the Nov. 3 election, many of whom are serving for the first time.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About 16% of absentee ballots issued in Madison ahead of the Spring Primary have been returned so far.

The Madison Clerk’s Office reports Monday that 3,898 ballots have been returned of the 23,944 sent out. The city clerk’s office also noted that 138 voters will be participating in in-person absentee voting.

There are a total of 193,192 registered voters in Madison.

The spring primary election is on Feb. 16, but in-person absentee voting is offered from Feb. 2-13. The city clerk’s office added that there is no voter registration allowed on Feb. 13 due to state law.

The spring election will take place on April 6, with in-person absentee voting running from March 23-April 4.

