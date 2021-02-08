2 arrested in death of Fond du Lac driver shot in leg

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a driver who was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle in Fond du Lac. Two people have been arrested in the case.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Friday and found the 39-year-old Fond du Lac man, David Posey, had been shot in the leg. Posey died later Friday at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Police say a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man is being held on a probation hold and a 29-year-old Fond du Lac woman is being detained on possible obstruction charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.