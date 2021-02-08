Advertisement

Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

Cyberfort organizers believe it's important adults take a step back and see how current events...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stirred America at the inauguration of President Joe Biden last month, again commanded the spotlight on one of the country’s biggest stages, the Super Bowl.

Gorman read an original poem Sunday during the pregame festivities in Tampa, Florida. The poem was a tribute to three people for their contributions during the pandemic: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

Gorman didn’t perform on the field but in a taped video montage. Said Gorman: “While we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us.”

