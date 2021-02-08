Arctic Air Remains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Days in place through next Monday for dangerously cold temperatures.

A weak disturbance is passing to our south through northern Illinois. Outside of a few flurries, not impacts expected from snowfall. In fact, clouds will be on the decrease after midnight as brutally cold air settles in for another night. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be around 10 below zero with wind chills 10-15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for the area.

Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday as high pressure takes over. Don’t let the sun fool you as highs will only top out into the upper single digits. Another cold night Tuesday night with lows around 5 below zero. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun and perhaps a flurry with continued cold temps.

We will keep an eye on another quick moving disturbance Thursday into Friday. This could bring some light snow to the area, especially Madison southward. Similar temperatures expected through the weekend with highs into the single digits and overnight lows well below zero.

