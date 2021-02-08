Advertisement

Authorities identify Janesville man who died in workplace incident

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a workplace-related incident last week in Janesville.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office notes that preliminary autopsy results for Robert A. Dye Jr., 44, show that Dye died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

The Janesville Police Department reported Saturday that an employee of a business on Barberry Drive was helping a semi-trailer driver near the loading docks when he was struck by a nearby skid steer loader that was removing snow from the property.

The Janesville PD said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office explained that additional testing is still underway. The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

5 ways to unplug and reconnect with your spouse
Five ways to stay connected with your spouse amid the pandemic
VALENTINES DAY
VALENTINES DAY
File image
Low turnout expected in Wisconsin primary next week
Semi driver killed in crash on Dodge Co. highway