Authorities identify Janesville man who died in workplace incident

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a workplace-related incident last week in Janesville.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office notes that preliminary autopsy results for Robert A. Dye Jr., 44, show that Dye died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

The Janesville Police Department reported Saturday that an employee of a business on Barberry Drive was helping a semi-trailer driver near the loading docks when he was struck by a nearby skid steer loader that was removing snow from the property.

The Janesville PD said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office explained that additional testing is still underway. The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.