Bars battle covid and cold weather on Super Bowl Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Super bowl Sunday is typically a money-maker for bars and restaurants, but local businesses were stuck battling covid and the cold.

“This time last year for the Super Bowl it was standing room only,” Kylie Kavanaugh, LG’s Sports Tavern and Grill server said. “It’s definitely quite a change from that.”

It’s a pre-pandemic scene. Typically people packed in LG’s Sports Tavern and Grill shoulder to shoulder, but today patrons are faced with social distancing, blocked off tables and a cap on capacity.

“We’re doing pretty well and we’re getting through,” she said.

Kavanaugh explained Super Bowl Sunday is not so super.

“Better than I was expecting. We have like 25 people in here so we’re halfway to capacity. We’re making sure everyone is separated wearing masks,” she said.

Kavanaugh said the severe cold coupled with covid is a lot to tackle.

“We still have some people upstairs that are coming down [to the bar] and they don’t have to go outside at all,” she said.

On top of indoor capacity limits, sitting people outdoors was not an option because of the severe weather, but the subzero temperatures didn’t stop some patrons from coming out to watch the big game.

“I know a lot of people here. I love everyone. This is my normal hangout so i made the trip,” Sophie Pomrehn, Madison resident said.

Pomrehn braved the cold temps and walked a block to LG’s to catch the game on the big screen.

“Definitely a different atmosphere. Not as busy, but it’s still a good time,” she said.

Kavanaugh said LG’s may not be packed like normal, but being able to interact with customers is a big win.

“We just want to make sure everyone here is happy and they feel at home and they feel safe,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.