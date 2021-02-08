Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman.

Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a 2023 club option.

The Cardinals declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong. Wong has earned Gold Glove honors each of the last two seasons.

He batted .265 with a .350 on-base percentage, one homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games last season.

The Brewers are moving Keston Hiura from second base to first base.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.