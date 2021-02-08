Community diaper drive gives a necessity to parents in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -NBC15 is proud to partner with The Village Diaper Bank to help local families get the diapers they need for their children.

One in three families cannot afford diapers. We want to help.

It’s why we’re hosting the NBC15 Diaper Drive on Feb. 25. Online donations made that day will be matched. The public is also asked to donate diapers at select drop-off sites around Dane County from Feb. 18-25.

THE VILLAGE DIAPER BANK

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will benefit The Village Diaper Bank, which distributes diapers to families in Dane and Green Counties. Right now, 13-percent of children under four-years-old are living below the federal poverty line in Dane County.

Headquartered in Madison, the non-profit was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018. In January, they distributed 50,015 diapers, 17,000 wipers, and have three new partners.

January was our biggest month EVER! Thank you to all of our donors, volunteers, and community partners that made... Posted by The Village Diaper Bank on Friday, February 5, 2021

Some of the organizations receiving diapers from the Village Diaper Bank include RISE, Reach Dane, Reach Green, The Salvation Army of Dane County, and Middleton Outreach Ministry.

DIAPER COSTS

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, infants require 12 diapers a day and toddlers need about 8.

Disposable diapers can cost between $70-$80 per month, per baby. There is no public assistance available through SNAP or WIC to cover diapers.

Those costs add up for families struggling to make ends meet. The latest numbers show 15-percent of children in Wisconsin under the age of three, live in families earning less than 100-percent of the federal poverty level.

DIAPER DRIVE

NBC15 is hosting a community diaper drive, Feb. 18-25. $1 dollar can provide up to seven diapers with the buying power of the Village Diaper Bank.

Here’s how it works:

People can donate online anytime by clicking here .

On Feb. 25, there will be a diaper drive-thru event at The Village Diaper Bank, located at 9 Marsh Court on Madison’s East Side. New and unused diapers can be donated contactless from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Diapers can also be donated at select drop sites around Dane County beginning Feb. 18. Those locations include Festival Foods in Madison and Verona Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona Hilldale Mall



