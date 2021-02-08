Advertisement

Evers appoints investor to UW regents board

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a Milwaukee investor who has given tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Evers said Monday he has appointed John Miller to replace Jose Delgado, who died of a stroke on Jan. 24 at age 74.

Miller graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2006 and became president and CEO of Miller-St. Nazianz, a farm equipment business, in 2008.

He founded Arenberg Holdings LLC in Milwaukee in 2015, investing in early stage Midwestern companies. Miller will serve out the rest of Delgado’s term, which expires in May. Evers said he will then reappoint him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
One-third of Wisconsinites ages 65 or older have been vaccinated
FBI: Journalists unravel murder-for-hire plot; Columbus woman arrested
Myjee T. Sanders appears on video for court
Teen suspect denied bond reduction in Dane County murder case
Victim of fatal shooting was UW-Whitewater graduate