Florists find ways to prepare for Valentine’s Day despite problems raised by the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day is typically marked by chocolates, giant stuffed animals, and flowers, and this year the floral arrangement should be purchased sooner rather than later.

For local florists like the owners of Floricity, the holiday’s demand is exacerbated by the additional hoops presented by the pandemic. For the business located in Stoughton, the creation of a bouquet is usually a very hands-on process. But now, fewer employees work in the staging area to enable social distancing. This forced Floricity to outsource the creation of many of its bouquets to the farms in South America, where the flowers are grown.

For management at Floricity, the move meant training people on a different continent how to make the bouquets specific to the company’s brand in the lead up to the second biggest day of the year for florists (Mother’s Day is the biggest day).

And as Valentine’s Day draws closer, vendors around the Midwest will take every bouquet that Floricity has to offer, ahead of a holiday the National Retail Federation anticipates will see roughly $2 billion spent on flowers. Floricity is sending out more than 100,000 bouquets currently in its coolers over the next few days, and vendors have already told the company the flowers will likely be off the shelf soon after arrival.

