In pandemic, more people choose to die at home

(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - More Americans are making the decision to have their terminally ill loved ones die at home rather than in nursing home and hospice settings.

For many families, home is a better setting than the terrifying scenario of saying farewell to loved ones behind glass or during video calls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National hospice organizations are reporting that facilities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in the number of patients being cared for at home. The phenomenon has played out Carroll Hospice in Westminster, Maryland.

Executive director Regina Bodnar says it’s seen a 30% to 40% spike in demand for home-based care.

