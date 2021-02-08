Iowa Co. Health Department begins administering COVD-19 vaccine at Comer Center in partnership with Land’s End

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Health Department, in partnership with Land’s End, began administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Comer Center Monday.

According to a news release, the transformed fitness and recreation center will initially provide the capacity to vaccinate 160 people over a four-hour period. Eventually, it will be able to accommodate up to 1,600 people over eaith hours, making it the largest vaccination center in the county.

“We are honored to partner with the Iowa County Health Department to take an active role in bettering the health and safety of our local Dodgeville and Iowa County communities,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, Lands’ End. “The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is a critical step toward supporting Wisconsin’s vibrant culture and business community, and we are grateful to be able to utilize Lands’ End’s facilities to help fight the pandemic.”

While Iowa County is currently only receiving a limited number of vaccine doses, Lands’ End’s 91,500-square-foot Comer Center will allow the Iowa Co. Health Department to significantly increase the amount of people who can be immunized over the course of a day, as vaccine supply increases.

Vaccines at the Comer Center will be administered by the Iowa Co. Health Department with the support of Iowa Co. Emergency Management and numerous community volunteers. The vaccine will be available to people who live and work in Iowa County who meet the criteria for phase 1A or are over the age of 65, subject to vaccine availability.

