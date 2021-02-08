Janesville senior center makes valentine mailbox for people to ‘send some extra love’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Janesville senior living center will still be able to get some love this Valentine’s Day from family and friends despite the pandemic.

Our House Senior Living Janesville Memory Care has created mailboxes that will be placed outside of their facility, according to a news release.

The center noted that the community, family and friends of residents will be able to send or put items into the mailboxes.

“Our residents deserve every bit of love they can get!” said Executive Director Taylor Dean.

The mailboxes will be set up at two locations for people to put things in. The first is at Janesville Memory Care at 4333 Pheasant Run Road, and the other is at 2516 Green Valley Drive.

