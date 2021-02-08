Advertisement

Kenosha security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Both the city and the grocery store require masks.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Paddock Lake man is facing charges after he was accused of punching a security guard who reminded him to wear a mask at a Kenosha grocery store.

Police recommend the man in his 50s be charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened Saturday night at Woodman’s Food Market. First responders were called to treat the guard for minor injuries.

At Woodman’s Market locations in Wisconsin and other states, employees and customers are required to wear masks to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Kenosha also has a mask mandate in place.

