Man crahes into snowbank; charged with sixth OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man is behind bars for his alleged sixth OWI, according to the Madison Police Department.

Polcie say Edwin Reyes was driving very slowly and weaving in and out of traffice before he eventually crashed into a snowbank in the 6800 block of Schroeder Rd Sunday evening.

After an investigation, officers tentatively charged Reyes with his sixth offense of drunken driving. He was booked into the Dane County Jail with a tentative operating while intoxicated charge and given multiple traffic citations.

