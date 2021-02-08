MPD offers property crime prevention tips after break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering some property crime prevention tips after a Madison resident allegedly work up early Monday morning to a person standing outside his bedroom door with a headlamp.

MPD says the the incident occurred on the 5300 block of Park Meadow Drive just after 3:30 p.m. The unidentified suspect quickly fled through the garage door which the victim indicated may have been left open over night.

While nothing was reported stolen, MPD is offering the following tips:

Lock It

Make sure your car doors and and all doors to your residence are kept locked.

Remove It

Removing valuable from you car is better than hiding them; this includes garage door openers and spare keys

Light It

Leave exterior residence lights on at night or use motion detecting lights.

Close It

Keep your garage door closed and double-check it is closed at night.

Hide It

Keep valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight.

Report It

Report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.

