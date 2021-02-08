Advertisement

MPD offers property crime prevention tips after break-in

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering some property crime prevention tips after a Madison resident allegedly work up early Monday morning to a person standing outside his bedroom door with a headlamp.

MPD says the the incident occurred on the 5300 block of Park Meadow Drive just after 3:30 p.m. The unidentified suspect quickly fled through the garage door which the victim indicated may have been left open over night.

While nothing was reported stolen, MPD is offering the following tips:

Lock It

Make sure your car doors and and all doors to your residence are kept locked.

Remove It

Removing valuable from you car is better than hiding them; this includes garage door openers and spare keys

Light It

Leave exterior residence lights on at night or use motion detecting lights.

Close It

Keep your garage door closed and double-check it is closed at night.

Hide It

Keep valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight.

Report It

Report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

5 ways to unplug and reconnect with your spouse
5 ways to unplug and reconnect with your spouse
Man crahes into snowbank; charged with sixth OWI
Our House Senior Living Janesville MC created mailboxes outside their facility for the...
Janesville senior center makes valentine mailbox for people to ‘send some extra love’
File image
Rock County offers precautions with continued cold weather