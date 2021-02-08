No break in the frigid weather this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best word to describe this week is F-R-I-G-I-D. This is going to be the coldest week so far this winter by far. High temperatures this week will only range from 5-10 degrees. Overnight lows will be subzero through this weekend. There will the potential for dangerous wind chills at times, especially this weekend. With the bitterly cold temperatures continuing, every day this week is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

First Alert Days - No break in the cold snap (WMTV NBC15)

Make sure to bundle up and have the largest cup of coffee you can on hand this morning. We are waking up to subzero temperatures. Fortunately, the wind is not very strong. Wind chills could be as low as -15 degrees where there is a light wind, though. Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes this morning. There is a chance of snow flurries this morning. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected. Widespread travel impacts are not expected for the morning commute.

Monday's Planner - Bitterly cold day (WMTV NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will temperatures will only range from 5-10 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 28 degrees. With a light wind, wind chills probably won’t be a big factor. There will be a chance of snow flurries and light snow this afternoon and evening. A dusting of snow will be possible along the WI-IL state line. Madison and points north towards central Wisconsin probably won’t see any accumulations. With the bitterly cold temperatures, it won’t take much snow to cause slick spots on the roads. Light snow and slick roads could impact the evening commute, especially along the WI-IL state line.

Snowfall Potential - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for snow will be gone by 8 p.m. Monday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures will range from -15 to -5 degrees. A northwest wind at 5 mph will subtract 5 to 10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Wind chills could be as low as -20 degrees.

Despite the cold weather, not a lot of snow is in the forecast this week. After Monday’s snow chances, our next best chance of snow probably won’t come until Thursday through Friday. The most active weather through midweek will likely stay south of the area.

Coldest Week So Far This Winter (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.