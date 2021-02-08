One-third of Wisconsinites ages 65 or older have been vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One-third of people ages 65 or older in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, the state Department of Health Services reports.

Nearly 299,000 people in this age group have had their shot, the COVID-19 dashboard indicates.

More than 12% of the female population in the state have also received at least one dose, while about 7% of men have received their shot.

DHS reports that 767,020 doses of the shot have been given out in all, with preliminary data showing that 165,370 of them are second doses.

Within the past week, DHS reports that 59,634 Wisconsinites were given their second dose of the shot. In the past month, 127,544 Wisconinites were fully vaccinated.

Preliminary data also indicates that 3,056 doses were given out Sunday. It is typical for less doses to be given out on Sundays.

There were also 543 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, making it the fifth time this year that daily cases reported have been below 1,000. DHS data does show that fewer cases tend to be reported at the start of the work week.

The seven-day rolling average for cases has continued to dip, also nearing below the 1,000 mark at 1,029. The new cases Monday bring the total number of Wisconsinites to ever have the virus at 550,369.

Thirty-four people were hospitalized for the virus Monday, bringing the total number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals with the virus to 570. There are also 144 people in the ICU.

