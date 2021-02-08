Advertisement

One year later: Madison police still searching for clues in Aaron Johnson killing

The 22-year-old was shot as he opened the front door, police said.
Aaron Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while answering the door on Feb. 8, 2020.
Aaron Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while answering the door on Feb. 8, 2020.(Johnson family via Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the one-year anniversary of the day Aaron Johnson was shot and killed in downtown Madison, the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

On Monday, the Madison Police Dept. put out a new call for information about the 22-year-old Johnson’s death.

Johnson was shot as he answered the front door of a home in the 100 block of N. Blair Street, around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. At the time, police said Johnson likely knew his killer, but the department did not release any other information about a possible suspect.

The department stated the case is active and anyone who knows something about his killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

