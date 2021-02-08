One year later: Madison police still searching for clues in Aaron Johnson killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the one-year anniversary of the day Aaron Johnson was shot and killed in downtown Madison, the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

On Monday, the Madison Police Dept. put out a new call for information about the 22-year-old Johnson’s death.

Johnson was shot as he answered the front door of a home in the 100 block of N. Blair Street, around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. At the time, police said Johnson likely knew his killer, but the department did not release any other information about a possible suspect.

The department stated the case is active and anyone who knows something about his killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

