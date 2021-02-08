Advertisement

Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.

Texas lawmaker Rep. Roger Williams expressed condolences Monday morning, calling Wright a “dear friend and colleague”.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Aaron Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while answering the door on Feb. 8, 2020.
One year later: Madison police still searching for clues in Aaron Johnson killing