Rock Co. picked for Wisconsin’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The clinic is slated to open on Feb. 16
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville on Jan. 7, 2021.(Mercyhealth)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. is slated to be the home of the state’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

On Monday, the Evers Administration announced a new partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare that will allow for the new clinics. While more are expected to open around the state, the governor’s office stated Rock Co. was selected for the initial one “[a]fter careful consideration and identifying local needs.”

The new clinic is scheduled to open on Monday, February 16, and will be able to deliver vaccinations to as many as 250 people per day, health officials said. They are hoping to get that number up to 1,000 per day, but noted doing so would require an increase in the amount of the coronavirus vaccine that Wisconsin receives.

“The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible,” Dept. of Health Services interim secretary Karen Timberlake said. “Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”

The governor’s office described AMI as a physician-owned company that targets “some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world.” It points out that this will be the first vaccination clinic it ever established.

To set up the clinic, AMI will work with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local health partners. In all, six to ten more of the community-based clinics are expected to open.

