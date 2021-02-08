Rock County offers precautions with continued cold weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Sheriff’s Office released precautions for keeping people safe during the extreme cold temperatures which are set to last through the week.

In a news release Monday, the sheriff’s office stressed limiting time outdoors and wearing proper clothing in the cold. They suggested wearing loose-fitting layers, a hat, gloves, snow boots and something to cover your face.

They also warned people about frost bite and hypothermia, and listed common signs of each. Signs for hypothermia include excessive shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech. Signs of frostbite include areas of white or grayish-yellow skin, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness. They ask anyone who experiences symptoms of frostbite to not rub their hands together because it could make them worse. They recommend going to someplace warm to help with the symptoms.

Officials also mentioned to make sure furnaces are working and to properly insulate water pipes to protect homes. If some pipes are exposed, they recommend opening kitchen cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes and letting water trickle from faucets to prevent freezing.

They also suggested to keep gas tanks at least half-full and pack an emergency kit with food, water, booster cables, extra blankets and warm clothing to prepare vehicles for possible effects of the cold weather.

An updated list of available warming sites and overnight shelters in Rock County was released as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.