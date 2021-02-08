Advertisement

Semi driver killed in crash on Dodge Co. highway

(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi driver was killed and another had to be flown to a Madison hospital Monday morning after two tractor-trailers collided on a Dodge Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 1996 Peterbilt was heading east on State Hwy. 33 shortly after 10 a.m. when the semi, which was not carrying any cargo in its trailer, started to jackknife as it approached Co. Hwy. A, in the Township of Fox Lake.

The semi crossed the centerline and into the westbound where it was struck in the side by an oncoming 2017 Mack that was hauling whey in its tanker.

The 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UW Hospital for treatment.

Neither of their names have been released.

The wreck closed the highway for approximately six hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

5 ways to unplug and reconnect with your spouse
Five ways to stay connected with your spouse amid the pandemic
VALENTINES DAY
VALENTINES DAY
File image
Low turnout expected in Wisconsin primary next week
police lights
Authorities identify Janesville man who died in workplace incident