Semi driver killed in crash on Dodge Co. highway

TOWNSHIP OF FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi driver was killed and another had to be flown to a Madison hospital Monday morning after two tractor-trailers collided on a Dodge Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 1996 Peterbilt was heading east on State Hwy. 33 shortly after 10 a.m. when the semi, which was not carrying any cargo in its trailer, started to jackknife as it approached Co. Hwy. A, in the Township of Fox Lake.

The semi crossed the centerline and into the westbound where it was struck in the side by an oncoming 2017 Mack that was hauling whey in its tanker.

The 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UW Hospital for treatment.

Neither of their names have been released.

The wreck closed the highway for approximately six hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

