Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine’s most famous writer.

Author Stephen King’s foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program.

“Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole” is a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage. But it was reworked to include students’ experiences during the coronavirus.

