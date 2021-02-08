Advertisement

Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl LV Logo(NFL)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One Super Bowl commercial has much of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula talking because, once again, the U.P. was left off a map.

Jeep featured Bruce Springsteen in a two-minute spot filmed in Lebanon, Kansas, purportedly the exact center of the Lower 48 states. The ad ends with a message that reads, “To the Re-United States of America.”

The U.P. was left off the map at the end of the commercial.

Doner, a Lower Michigan ad agency, helped create the spot.

After TV6 reached out about the issue, a Jeep Brand Spokesperson released the following statement.

“The image of the United States depicted in the commercial is one taken from an actual stone marker which sits on one of the locations filmed in Kansas, which represents the ‘geographical center of the [contiguous] 48 states’. While the image’s intent was to serve only as symbolic reference for the ‘the middle’ of the country, the wider message of the commercial is intended as inspirational and inclusive for all Americans, including our family, friends and neighbors living in the Upper [Peninsula.]”

An image of that stone marker is below.

Doner has not responded to TV6 & FOX UP’s request for comment.

Kansas City stone sign as seen in Jeep's Super Bowl commercial for 2021.
Kansas City stone sign as seen in Jeep's Super Bowl commercial for 2021.(Jeep)

