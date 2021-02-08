Advertisement

Teen suspect denied bond reduction in Dane County murder case

Myjee T. Sanders appears on video for court
Myjee T. Sanders appears on video for court(Dane County)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The now 16-year-old suspect accused of murdering a 17-year-old Verona Area High School student appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge denied a bond reduction request.

Myjee T. Sanders is being charged as an adult with 1st degree intentional homicide, in the August 2019 murder of Shay Watson.

Sanders’ defense asked that bond be reduced to $10-15,000 and that he be placed with a vetted third-party adult upon release. Provisions included GPS monitoring, a strict curfew or home confinement and no access to social media.

The judge sited the gravity of the charges for her decision to deny the request. In September of last year, the judge denied a separate request to try Sanders as a juvenile.

Sanders was arrested in May of 2020, 8 months after Watson’s body was found in a Fitchburg home.

Police believe Watson was shot in the head during a struggle, when sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from him.

