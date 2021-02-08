UW Health has 8X as many vaccine appointments as it has shots, new dashboard shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With fewer than 3,700 COVID-19 vaccines on hand and nearly 30,000 patients already scheduled to receive a dose, the UW Health announces it will need to start rescheduling appointments to allow time to restock its shelves.

Sr. Medical Director Dr. Matt Anderson explained the hospital’s capacity for delivering the coronavirus vaccine is growing, however its staff is being hamstrung by supply issues.

The announcement from UW Health comes as it unveils a new dashboard that hospital officials hope will provide patients with a better sense of its progress in delivering the vaccine.

“We get contacts from patients every day wanting to know when they can get the vaccine,” Anderson said. “Our hope is that this new dashboard provides them an accurate view of our vaccine situation at any given time.”

According to the hospital, the new dashboard will contain data on the number of doses the hospital has received, how many of those doses it has delivered, the number of patients scheduled to get a shot, and how many vaccines are presently on hand.

As of Monday morning, the dashboard showed of the 3,661 total doses in UW Health’s supply, fewer than 1,000 were first doses. That’s compared to 22,693 patients who are scheduled to get that initial shot.

The margins are much closer for the second doses. Nearly 7,000 people are scheduled for their follow-up shot, of which hospital officials are sitting on just over 2,700 doses.

In all, UW Health’s dashboard indicates the hospital has fully inoculated more than 10,000 people while over 17,400 have at least received that first dose.

