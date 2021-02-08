Advertisement

Victim of fatal shooting was UW-Whitewater graduate

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The victim of a fatal shooting in Milwaukee over the weekend was fraternity member and homecoming king at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Police identified the man who was killed near downtown Milwaukee Saturday as 22-year-old Purcell Pearson.

Friends say Pearson was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and graduated from Whitewater in May 2020. Pearson was president of his fraternity’s Zeta Iota chapter and campus homecoming king in 2019.

In surveillance video, Pearson can be seen holding onto the driver’s side of a minivan, as it swerves the wrong way down the street.

Police say someone in the van fired the shots that killed Pearson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

Myjee T. Sanders appears on video for court
Teen suspect denied bond reduction in Dane County murder case
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong throws Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager out at...
Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
Mask
Kenosha security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie superintendent responds to families’ requests after controversial assignment