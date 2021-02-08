Advertisement

WIAA announces boys basketball tournament regional brackets

Opening round play begins Tuesday, February 16 with second round play scheduled for Friday, February 19
(WBAY)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association posted its regional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.

The opening round of regional play is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16. The second round of regionals are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 with finals on Saturday, Feb. 20.  The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals that are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Find the WIAA’s brackets below:

Division 1 Regional Bracket

Divisional 2 Regional Bracket

Divisional 3 Regional Bracket

Divisional 4 Regional Bracket

Divisonal 5 Regional Brackets

