$250,000 grant will go toward redeveloping Madison’s Westgate Mall site

Westgate Mall in Madison (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will receive a $250,000 grant to help redevelop the former Westgate Mall.

The Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will allow for the demolition of the remaining portions of the mall and remove all hazardous material, according to a news release sent out Tuesday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the city was grateful for the funding.

“The project will bring much-needed housing to what we hope will become a complete, transit-oriented neighborhood,” she said.

The development plan calls for 232 market-rate housing units, 71 of which will be affordable workplace housing and 161 units will be affordable senior housing. There will be 400 new homes in the proposed development, the WEDC noted.

There is also a plan to add a large commercial area or medical building.

