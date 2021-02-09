Advertisement

Album sales surge for Morgan Wallen after racist comment

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Morgan Wallen are buying up his latest album after he appeared on a video shouting a racial slur.

Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart.

Sales surged for Wallen after radio stations and streaming services removed his songs from their playlists.

Billboard reports streaming for the record setting album has held steady, even as he was dropped from radio and streaming sites like Spotify and Apple downgraded or removed his songs from their curated playlists.

His popularity had skyrocketed in the last year with crossover songs like “7 Summers” and “Wasted On You.”

