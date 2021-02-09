Advertisement

Local philanthropist donates $10 million toward University Hospital transplant clinic

Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.
Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.(UW Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local philanthropist donated $10 million Tuesday toward a new transplant clinic at University Hospital, and UW Health noted this donation may be one of her most personal yet.

Pleasant Rowland, best known for being the founder of Middleton’s Pleasant Company that became American Girl, underwent a kidney transplant herself in 2012 after having been in kidney failure for almost 20 years.

According to a news release, Rowland had her transplant at University Hospital. She said it felt nearly impossible to thank her kidney donor enough, as well as the doctors and staff that made it happen.

“This gift today is my way of saying thank you to the team for the incredible care I received here, to the many donors and their families for making such a selfless choice, and as a gift to all the transplant recipients who will come here seeking a second chance at life,” Rowland said.

UW Health explained that Rowland’s gift will go toward clinical and operational growth of the new facility.

The $20 million project will allow the relocation of their current transplant clinic to the main floor of University Hospital. UW Health will be able to expand the clinical space, allow easier access into the clinic and provide a family lounge.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Rock Co. extends use of emergency warming shelters amid cold temperatures
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wis. seven-day average COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for first time in 5 months
Madison police investigating attempted homicide on near east side
Arctic chill far from over - More ALERT DAYS in the forecast