Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have signed Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Zimmermann spent the past five seasons pitching with the Tigers. Last year, he only pitched in 5.2 innings due to a right forearm strain.

Over his career, Zimmermann has a 4.06 ERA over 1,608.1 innings.

Zimmermann attended UW-Stevens Point from 2005-2007. He was a first-team All-American and took the Pointers to the College World Series in 2007.

