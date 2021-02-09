Advertisement

Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have signed Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Zimmermann spent the past five seasons pitching with the Tigers. Last year, he only pitched in 5.2 innings due to a right forearm strain.

Over his career, Zimmermann has a 4.06 ERA over 1,608.1 innings.

Zimmermann attended UW-Stevens Point from 2005-2007. He was a first-team All-American and took the Pointers to the College World Series in 2007.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

La Follette graduate, Steve Vollmer took his passion for sports and brand design from college...
Madison native, Buccaneers Creative Director details Super Bowl experience
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong throws Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager out at...
Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
WIAA announces boys basketball tournament regional brackets