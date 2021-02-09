Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have signed Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Zimmermann spent the past five seasons pitching with the Tigers. Last year, he only pitched in 5.2 innings due to a right forearm strain.
Over his career, Zimmermann has a 4.06 ERA over 1,608.1 innings.
Zimmermann attended UW-Stevens Point from 2005-2007. He was a first-team All-American and took the Pointers to the College World Series in 2007.
